Woman nabbed for alleged attempt to sneak in drugs into jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A woman was arrested by the jail personnel of Mandaue City Jail after she attempted to smuggle illegal drugs into the facility on Tuesday afternoon, February 13, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Genalyn Andales Ople, of legal age, a resident of Barangay Canduman in the said city.

According to Jail Superintendent Jonathan Bantal, warden of Mandaue City Jail, the suspect concealed the illegal drugs, weighing two grams, inside a condom which she then inserted into her private part. She also inserted a cellular phone and drug paraphernalia along with the contraband.

The jail personnel initiated a search, leading to the confiscation of the illegal substances.

Bantal revealed that the suspect was about to visit her live-in partner inside the jail facility, who was also arrested due to involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“Ang akong nahibaw-an, drugs gihapon. Violation on Republic Act 9165 ang giatubang nga kaso (sa iyang live-in partner) nga taod-taod nang napriso,” Bantal said.

He added that they are now preparing the necessary documents to file a case against Ople.

“Dili unta magdala ug ginadili nga kontrabando. Kadaghan na nga higayon nga dunay magdala ug kontrabando ug kadaghan na nga higayon nga nakombikto gyud ni sila,” he added.

ALSO READ

Pregnant woman in Mandaue nabbed for sneaking illegal drugs into prison

‘Complex drug network’ in jail uncovered but de Lima’s link unestablished

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP