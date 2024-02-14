Amihan to bring light rain on Valentine’s Day — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan may bring some light rainfall over parts of Northern and Central Luzon, including Metro Manila, today, February 14.

This meant that most Filipinos can expect clear skies and pleasant weather for Valentine’s Day this year.

In a morning report, state weather specialist Obet Badrina predict generally fair conditions, with some chances of light rains, across the country on Wednesday.

The shear line, or the convergence of warm and cold wind, may also bring rains over Southern Luzon and some parts of Eastern Visayas.

He advised, however, that the weather outside of these areas will be generally fair.

“In other parts of our country, we can expect generally fair weather, with possible isolated rain showers in Visayas and Mindanao. Meanwhile, isolated light rains are expected in parts of Luzon, particularly in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and the Metro Manila area,” Badrina reported in a mix of Filipino and English.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) 4 a.m. advisory, the shear line will bring rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and the southern portion of Quezon.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, the rest of Quezon, Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, on the other hand, may be dampened by light rains due to the northeast monsoon, the advisory added.

Meanwhile, Mindanao may see a reprieve in rains after being inundated by the trough of a low pressure area in late January, Badrina’s report continued.

He still advised Mindanao folk, however, to brace for possible isolated rains.

The Pagasa specialist said that no gale warning is hoisted over any of the country’s seaboards and that sea conditions are generally safe for marine vessels.

The state weather bureau is still not monitoring any weather disturbance forming or entering the country’s area of responsibility on Wednesday.

