There are more singles than married couples in Central Visayas but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Did you know that there are more singles compared to married people in Central Visayas?

In fact, there are more singles in the entire Philippines, based on the 2020 census, and Central Visayas, one of the most populous regions in the country, is no exception.

State statisticians identified approximately 6.4 million individuals aged 10 years old and above in the region.

While the percentage of singles and married only differ by a mere 0.62 points, the total number of people who categorized themselves as single was 2,532,777.

Meanwhile, there are 2,493,242 married individuals.

Singles in Central Visayas

It is not surprising that most of the single people in Central Visayas belonged to the younger cohorts.

More than 9 out of 10 of those ages 20 years old and below classified themselves as singles. Furthermore, 6 out of 10 individuals in the 20 to 24 years old age group also said they are single.

Around 3 out of 10 residents in Central Visayas with ages between 25 and 29 also happened to be singles, and 2 out of 10 from the 30 to 34 age group.

In terms of sex, around 22 percent of the single people in the region were males while females only account for approximately 18 percent.

But as the ages increase, the percentage of single people decreases.

But…

But if the population of married and common-law or live-in individuals were combined, their size would that much larger than the singles in Central Visayas.

Around 55 percent, or 5 out of 10 people, live with a partner – either as married, common-law or live-ins.

Around 7 out of 10 individuals who are married belonged to the age group ranging between 45 and 64 years old meanwhile those with common-law or live-in partners are mostly between 20 to 39 years old.

There are an estimated 1.25 million married individuals in Central Visayas who are females and 1,243,606 are males.

