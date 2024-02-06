‘Self-Love Era:’ 5 Songs To Listen to If You’re Single

Singles, get ready to throw your own party. This is a time to celebrate your independence, embrace your unique journey, and shower yourself with the love you deserve. Instead of feeling miserable this Love Month for being single, have fun and try to listen to the tracks we have collected that will surely help you sing your heart out.

‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus

Forget the chocolates this Valentine’s Day because ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus is a perfect alternative that reminds you that you deserve appreciation and love, not from someone else but, most importantly, from yourself. The lyrics “I can love me better than you can” is a perfect declaration of ‘self-sufficiency’, emphasizing that you can be your own source of love and glee.

‘Happiness’ by Little Mix

Valentine’s Day can feel overwhelming for those who don’t have someone to celebrate with, but fear no more because Little Mix’s ‘Happiness’ is a reminder that love can be found within yourself. A powerful declaration and a promise to stay happy without the existence of someone else. The song’s energetic melody will surely help you celebrate yourself with the outlook that bliss will be possible if you find self-love independently.

‘Love Myself’ by Hailee Steinfeld

This song is a great affirmation of valuing and appreciating who you are. Lyrics like “Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else” is a message to find love within yourselves rather than relying on others. Therefore, find that joy and own your individuality by listening to Hailee’s most popular hit, ‘Love Myself’.

‘Lush Life’ by Zara Larsson

Ditch the pressure to find someone because this song stands out as a perfect hit for you if you choose to live your best life. This song fits for you if you believe that you can create your own happiness. So, turn up the volume if you want to have fun and celebrate yourself on this very special day of love.

‘Stronger’ by Kelly Clarkson

Let’s end this list with ‘Stronger’, the most popular song by an American singer-songwriter, Kelly Clarkson. The song ultimately upholds self-love turning the wound of past relationships into personal growth. The lyrics “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” is a perfect mantra for those who chose themselves and serve as a reminder of your own value and independence. Thus, for those who believe that you don’t need someone else to be happy, this is the perfect anthem for you!

Remember that Valentine’s Day is not only for couples but also a chance to enjoy your own company. So, put your headphones on, put the volume up, and embrace your self-love era.

