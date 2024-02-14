Rama pushes for open, democratic approach to charter change

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is pushing for open and democratic discussions about charter change, including holding a referendum during the 2025 elections to gauge public opinion on potential constitutional amendments.

Through his program, Ingna’ng Mayor, aired on Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, February 13, he called for a “referendum” process to ensure that the voices of the people would be heard and considered in any proposed constitutional amendments.

He said the need for a referendum to accurately reflect the true sentiments of the public instead of solely entrusting it to politicians with the possibility of feeding their personal interests.

While reiterating his support for charter change, Rama also mentioned the need to pursue amendments through a constitutional convention; a process that he believed would ensure inclusivity and transparency.

Meanwhile, the mayor also expressed his concerns over the sudden emergence of discussions about changing the fundamental laws.

He even questioned the motives behind some politicians’ push for a “people’s initiative” to alter the constitution.

“Mura naman siyag uhong og nibutho. Karun nidaghan na ang istorya about People’s Initiative,” Rama said.

(It just seems like it’s a fungi that just appears. Now, the story about People’s Initiative have increased.)

He said that he was still “aghast” at the way the topic of a constitutional amendment had come up, labeling it as a sort of “secret initiative” to further the ambitions of some political groups.

“It’s creeping in the dark, clandestinely, surreptitiously. Done in stealth, murag gilipat-lipat ta (It seems like they tried to ,” he added.

However, Rama persisted in his support for a “united, indivisible, undivided Philippines” in the face of contests among his political allies at the national level.

“It’s not easy but manhood, political maturity, statesmanship, heroism, patriotism, nationalism, I wish basta ing-ana na gani’ng dapita,” he said.

The mayor then added that the nation is now at a crucial point, with stability in question.

“Our country right now is at its threshold. Our country is not that much instability,” he said. | Kim Ablaña, CTU Intern

