Tumulak says seeking election with Daluz was an ‘opportunity’ but…..

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Basak Pardo Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak is open to the possibility of accepting the offer of Lawyer Jose Daluz III to be his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections.

But first, he wanted to consult with his supporters before making any decisions.

“It is an opportunity to be his vice mayoral candidate. However, I feel it is important for me to consult with the people first before making such a significant decision,” Tumulak told CDN Digital on Wednesday, February 14.

For now, Tumulak said he wanted to focus on his responsibilities to his people in Barangay Basak Pardo.

Daluz, the current chairman of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), has expressed his intention to run alongside Tumulak in order to introduce a fresh name in politics and offer a new brand of leadership.

Tumulak said he was grateful for the trust that Daluz has given him.

Should he decide to run for vice mayor, Tumulak expressed confidence that he would be able to make a “positive impact” on the future of Cebu City.

He also admitted plans to run for higher office in next year’s election, but he would not yet say what particular position.

Tumulak said everything will be made clear during the filing of the Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) in October.

“God knows what position I’m eyeing for, [but] I will just wait until the October filing of COC [before making any announcements],” Tumulak said.

Meanwhile, another possible mayoral candidate, former PDEA-7 Director Yogi Ruiz, has already expressed his intention to seek election in Cebu City.

Ruiz vowed to focus on the implementation of city-wide sports programs should be win the top post at City Hall.

Mayor Michael Rama for his part, has opted to keep his silence on his possible opponents in the 2025 midterm elections.

Rama said he wanted to wait for the filing of COCs.

