Dave Tumulak kicks off first day campaign at a landfill in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a long-standing tight mayoral race between two prominent parties in Cebu City, Councilor Dave Tumulak kickstarted his independent candidacy by rousing the slums of Inayawan landfill on Friday morning, March 25, 2022.

Beginning with a Mass at the Holy Cross Parish of Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, Tumulak was joined by a motorcade and supporters on foot who paraded straight into the homes of the lower reaches of Inayawan’s landfill.

“Hatagan ta mog seguridad sa pagpuyo. Na wa nay kabalaka wa nay pagpanghadlok na makahimoot. Busa kamo mga kaigsuonan nako dinhi, kamoy naghatag nako og pagdasig,” said Tumulak.

(I will give you security to live in your homes. That you need not worry about threats which sometimes seem funny to think about. So you my brothers and sisters here, you are the ones who have given encouragement to continue.)

As he proclaimed in his speech that he was the first mayoral candidate in Cebu history to jumpstart a campaign by infiltrating the informal sector, Tumulak asked supporters to stand by him in the coming days of the race.

“Unang higayon pa ni nga mahitabo sa kasaysayan sa Sugbo nga ang mga kandiato nagpabilin. Giuna gyud og sud sa informal sectors. Gisud sa usa ka lugar nga matod pa nila baho kuno,” said Tumulak.

(This is the first time that this happened in the history of Cebu that a candidate stayed. He made the informal sectors the his first stop. He entered a place where according to them smells.)

Despite admitting that an independent candidacy comes with a number of challenges, he believes that Cebuanos will have to choose the leader that they believe is best for the job.

“I have to admit wa tay capacity ana. Wa tay kwarta, wa tay makinarya pagpadagan ana. Ang atong tumong, ang atong katawhan, kay sila may mubotar sa umaabot na eleksyon. At least, akong tinguha kay kamatuoran,” said Tumulak.

(I have to admit that I don’t have that capacity. I don’t have money, I don’t have the machinery to run. You are my goal of coming here because you are the ones who will vote in the election. At least, the truth is what I seek.)

Aside from this, Tumulak reveals his final slate of councilors:

For the South District:

Bea Osmeña; Joy Pesquera; Bob Cabbarubias; Philip Zafra; Rey Gealon; Pie Abella; Dondon Hontiveros; Frances Espares

For North District

Mary Ann Delos Santos; Jaypee Labella; Winston Pepito; Alvin Dizon; Nestor Archival; Lea Japzon; Joel Garganera; Peter Mancao

Tumulak said he believed that these were the names that his supporters should support because they would be the ones who would contribute to the city’s progress and peace.

Although Tumulak has yet to reveal the names of his president and vice president of the national elections, he has endorsed the senatorial candidates, Guillermo Eleazar and Mark Villar.

Finally, Tumulak concluded his morning visits by making a stop at the Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center at Basak Pardo, Cebu City where he had been known for proactively encouraging the public to get a free shot of pneumococcal or anti-pneumonia vaccine for people aged 6-65.

/dbs

