Daily Gospel, February 16

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9, 14-15.

The disciples of John approached Jesus and said, “Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not fast?”

Jesus answered them, “Can the wedding guests mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? The days will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast.”

