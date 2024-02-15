A glimpse behind Golda King’s alluring masterpiece ‘The Greatest Salesman in the World’

Among the featured artists in the group show entitled, ‘Familiar Echoes’, presented by Qube Gallery is 40 year old Cebuana artist Golda King.

King, who started painting in 2014, shares untold personal narratives through her mesmerizing pieces of art. One of the pieces shown at the gallery during the exhibition was her painting ‘The Greatest Salesman in the World.’

And as the artist used to travel a lot to different places, it was the idea when she was in Iceland that made her do the painting.

According to King, it’s time for change as she is known as an artist who does the circles. Her artworks were both large-scale canvases and it’s something new to her.

For her, it’s the product of the milestones she experienced in her life including her visiting Claude Monet’s garden in France, her parents turning 70 years old this year and her turning 40. The paintings hold a very sentimental value to the artist.

“My inspiration is actually my parents. My inspiration is existence, mortality, life and death, and gratitude. So, I was like I’m going to dedicate this body of work to my parents and all the lessons I’ve learned from them. So, this is special, like near and dear. It’s personal,” she said.

Don’t miss her artwork at this year’s Art Fair Philippines at The Link Ayala Center, Makati. They are ready for viewing from February 15 to 18.

For inquiries, please contact Qube Gallery at +63 918 807 4175.

