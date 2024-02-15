Portion of Osmeña Blvd. closed due to skywalk removal



CEBU CITY, Philippines —A portion of Osmeña Blvd. was ‘temporarily closed’ from the corner of Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Arlington Pond intersection starting Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

This closure is due to the presence of concrete cracks and falling debris from the Fuente skywalk, as the contractor is removing roofings and railings.

With the skywalk removal ongoing, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has released a traffic advisory.

The transportation office advises that all vehicles heading to the downtown area should take F. Ramos St. and turn right onto Arlington Pond St., then left onto Osmeña Blvd.

Meanwhile, motorists heading to the uptown area (Capitol and B. Rodriguez St.) should turn right onto Arlington Pond St., then left onto F. Ramos St., and finally left onto Fuente Osmeña Circle. The CCTO also asks for the public’s understanding and patience regarding the road closure for ‘public safety.’

In a post shared by Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, they stated that the closure will possibly end on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The dismantling process of removing and transferring the two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard to the South Road Properties (SRP) officially resumed earlier this week.

They proceeded with the dismantling after the operation was paused for more than two months.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure, has said that the activity is not ‘demolition’ but ‘removal and transfer.’

He added that they planned to repurpose the long beams from the skywalks to ensure they remain functional when used at the South Road Properties, where the skywalks are to be transferred.

He noted that, for the time being, no specific location has been identified at SRP for the placement of the skywalks./ with reports from Pia Piquero

ALSO READ

Skywalks along Osmeña Blvd to be removed, transferred to SRP, not to be demolished

Mandaue City Council wants skywalk freed from billboards

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP