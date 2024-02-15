Mikel Rama, mayor’s eldest son to run for councilor in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The eldest son of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Lawyer Mikel Rama, will be running as a councilor in the 2025 midterm elections.

This was confirmed by the mayor himself during his “Ingna’ng Mayor” program via the Sugboanon Channel on Thursday, February 15.

According to Rama, his eldest son, Mikel Rama, will be vying for a councilor position in the southern district of Cebu City in the 2025 elections.

Moreover, Rama added that the said decision has the full support of Mikel’s mother, Araceli Lim Francisco.

Meanwhile, when asked about his views on individuals expressing interest in running for various positions in the upcoming elections, Mayor Rama chose to refrain from commenting specifically on the reported partnership of former councilor Atty. Jose Daluz and Dave Tumulak, who are reportedly eyeing the positions of mayor and vice mayor, respectively.

He also declined to give comments on the rumored intention of former PDEA-7 director Yogi Ruiz to run for mayor against him in the 2025 elections.

Instead, Rama mentioned the importance of entering the political arena with “integrity and clean intentions.”

“There is a statement that you go to court with clean hands and then look at yourself in the mirror kay basin duna kay tulo ka mga tudlo nga nagpadulong sab na nimo,” Rama said.

Rama is seeking a second term as mayor in the local elections next year. He won over Margot Osmeña, the wife of former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and former councilor Dave Tumulak in the 2022 midterm polls.

Next year’s elections on the other hand, will mark Mikel Rama’s first venture into local politics.

