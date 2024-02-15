Skywalks along Osmeña Blvd to be removed, transferred to SRP, not to be demolished

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The dismantling process of removing and transferring the two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard to the South Road Properties (SRP) has officially resumed earlier this week.

This is to make way for the ongoing civil works of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) in the vicinity.

They proceeded with the dismantling after the operation was paused for almost more than two months. The last update was on December 13, 2023.

Although last year, the term used for the operation was initially “removal and transfer” but was later referred to as “demolition,” Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairman of the committee of infrastructure, then clarified with CDN Digital on Wednesday, February 14, that it was not a demolition but rather a removal and transfer.

Skywalks: To be removed, transferred to SRP

“It’s not actually the word ‘demolition,’ because ang (it was a) directive order ni (of) Mayor Mike is ‘removal and transfer,’” Guardo said.

However, he clarified that the only thing that would be demolished in the skywalks would be the stairs, as it would be impossible to move them.

Moreover, Guardo said that they planned to repurpose the long beams from the skywalks to ensure they remained functional when used at SRP, to which he clarified that in the meantime there would still be no specific location identified at SRP for the placement of the skywalks.

The ‘removal and transfer’ is projected to take 10 to 15 days, with efforts to expedite the process to five to seven days to mitigate traffic congestion.

Demolition, no demolition

The demolition was initially scheduled to officially begin on December 8, but a day ahead of this, workers were already seen removing the railings and flooring of the skywalk near the Cebu Normal University (CNU) and Abellana National School.

Later, on December 7, the Cebu City government decided to postpone the demolition until further notice.

However, on December 13, the postponement was lifted, and it was announced that the demolition would resume again.

