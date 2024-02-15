Extortionist nabbed, charged with estafa in Mandaue



CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 53-year-old extortionist was arrested and charged with estafa for extorting money from old female victims by pretending to have personal connections at the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Mandaue City, Cebu.

After one of her victims sought the help of authorities, the woman was arrested during an entrapment operation on Tuesday morning, February 13, 2024.

The arrested person was identified as Amancia Pulvera Loreto, 53, a widow and a resident of Purok Miracle Fruit, Barangay Yati, Liloan town in northern Cebu.

The entrapment operation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu City Field Unit (CIDG) at a mall in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

A police report revealed that the suspect tricks her victims by claiming that she has ties with an employee of the Bureau of Internal Revenue of Mandaue City, Cebu.

It further stated that her victims are usually old women who are visiting the BIR office to process their documents.

In exchange for the immediate release of the documents, Loreto would ask for money from her clients.

And to hasten the process further, she would demand an even larger amount of money from her victims.

Loreto’s alleged illegal practices came into light after one of her victims complained to the CIDG 7 office.

The complainant was a 51-year-old woman from Purok Thunder Timpolok, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

The complainant told authorities that woman extortionist previously promised her that her documents will be released soon after she paid P50,000 in August 2023.

However, the extortionist allegedly asked for P100,000 as additional payment in order to make the process go faster.

Due to this, the complainant said she has had enough and decided to report to authorities.

Operatives of the CIDG Cebu City Field Unit and the Subangdaku Police Station then organized an entrapment operation to catch Loreto.

READ: Rama fires Carbon Market aide charged with extortion

According to the report, operatives transacted with the suspected extortionist and set up a meet-up to hand over the demanded P100,000.

They prepared two P500 bills placed on top of 99 thousand peso bills as boodle money.

When Loreto showed up at the arranged location and received the money, she was arrested on the spot.

Operatives also confiscated 2 units of cellphones from Loreto.

Furthermore, the suspect was brought to the CIDG office together with the confiscated pieces of evidence for proper disposition.

As of this writing, the female extortionist remains to be in their custody while the documents for filing of a complainant against her at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office are being readied.

According to the report, Loreto will be facing charges of estafa.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP