Bulldogs secure stunning win vs Alicia/KSB in cash-rich Sibugay cage wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu’s basketball stars showcased their skills at the beginning of the 2024 Governor Ann K. Hofer Invitational Basketball Championships Araw Ng Sibugay on Wednesday evening, February 14, 2024, at the Ipil Provincial Capitol Gym in Zamboanga Sibugay.

This was following the National University (NU) Bulldogs’ surprising victory over the tournament’s defending champions, Alicia/KSB Glass, with a score of 101-98 in their thrilling overtime showdown.

None other than Cebu’s brightest pro and collegiate cagers, Reinhard Jumamoy and Steve Nash Enriquez, led the Bulldogs in their stunning upset win.

Jumamoy led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Enriquez contributed 10 points and six assists, including the game-tying layup that forced overtime. Their teammate Jimwell Figueroa also contributed with 15 points.

On the opposing side, ex-PBA cager Mac Tallo scored an impressive 33 points despite his team’s loss. Tallo, recently ousted by the Converge FiberXers in the PBA, managed to score seven triples in his team’s effort for Alicia/KSB Glass.

Enriquez, a former University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancer from Minglanilla town, made the game-tying layup with three seconds remaining in regulation, forcing overtime with the score tied at 93-all.

Before that, the Bulldogs had maintained a lead throughout the first three periods, going up by as much as 15 points, 57-42, at halftime.

However, the veterans of Alicia/KSB Glass put on a significant comeback from the efforts of former Pilipinas Super League (PSL) “Most Valuable Player” Gab Dagangon, Tallo, and former Southwestern University (SWU) Cobra import Landry Sanjo.

Dagangon, who finished with 10 points, scored crucial baskets that resulted in three deadlocks with less than a minute remaining before Enriquez’s game-tying layup.

Nevertheless, under the leadership of head coach Jeff Napa, the Bulldogs outscored Alicia/KSB, 8-3, securing the victory.

The champion team of the tournament will take home a P700,000 purse, while corresponding cash prizes await the runners-up.

The other competing teams include the UV Green Lancers, DLSU Green Archers, and Titay’s.

