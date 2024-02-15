Mandaue police, 124 of them, deputized to enforce environmental laws

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 124 police personnel will be deputized to enforce the environmental laws of Mandaue City starting in March this year.

Architect Aracelli Barlam, head of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO), said that the policemen would be deployed in different areas of the city.

124 Mandaue policemen

Barlam said that the deputation of the 124 policemen would be renewed this March 6.

The MCENRO head said that the partnership started last year when the police approached Mayor Jonas Cortes asking how they could help enforce the city’s environmental laws.

The police were trained by MCENRO in February and they were deputized from March to December 2023.

The police personnel were able to apprehend over 700 violators. Most of them were apprehended for urinating in public and throwing trash in areas which are not collection spots and on time.

Each citation ticket violating the city’s anti-littering ordinance is said to cost P1,000.

Why Mandaue police are deputized

Barlam said that they realized that people would be more compliant and disciplined if they were apprehended by the police.

“We’re very excited nga malaunch ni siya para ang mga tawo kahibawo, ang mga police dili lang diay peace and order, they were also helping us with the environmental laws,” he said.

(We’re very excited that this is launched so that the public will know, and the police are not just peace and order, they were also helping us with the environmental laws.)

‘Oplan Bulabog’

In a separate interview on Wednesday, February 14, MCPO Director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan said that they would request representatives from MCENRO during the operation.

Getigan said that the enforcement of environmental laws would be part of their Oplan Bulabog program where they implemented city ordinances.

