If you spot a snake, call this DENR-7 hotline

By: Pia Piquero and Kim Ablaña - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter and CTU Intern

By: Pia Piquero and Kim Ablaña - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter and CTU Intern | February 15,2024 - 03:30 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) is urging those who spot snakes to call its hotline number.

This is in response to the numerous sightings of king cobras in Cebu.

If you spot a snake in your area, like a king cobra, do not attempt to handle or harm it. Instead, report the sighting to the DENR through this hotline number, 328-3335.

Prompt reporting will ensure everyone’s safety and the well-being of these species.

Recently, a veterinarian urged residents to refrain from killing king cobras if they do not feel threatened.

READ: City vet: ‘Do not kill king cobras if you’re not threatened’

Jessica Maribojoc, head of Cebu City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), stated that all species, including king cobras, have a significant contribution to the environment, which she termed as “symbiotics.”

Research suggests that king cobras play an essential role in the ecosystem by maintaining balance. They control the population of other snakes, particularly venomous ones, by preying on them.

However, numerous sightings of these species created high panic among the Cebuanos which resorted to incidents of killings of both humans and the snakes.

Furthermore, king cobras are not typically aggressive snakes. They usually enter human settlements while chasing their prey.

READ: Utlang calls for preservation of king cobras: ‘They do not attack unless provoked’

However, Maribojoc noted, “But, if we are talking about the safety na, like muhatag na siya’g danger sa tao, of course that’s the time nga naa sa’y buhaton… We are talking the life and death naman gud sa tao.”

Meanwhile, DENR-7 clarified that although it would be unlawful for any person to willfully and knowingly exploit wildlife resources and their habitats under Republic Act 9147, killing would be justifiable if “one would be put in danger.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP