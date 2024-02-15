Bohol: ‘Shabu’ worth over P700,000 seized, man in police drug personalities’ list nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 43-year-old man, described as a regional target-listed drug personality, was caught with over P700,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Bohol Province on Thursday dawn, February 15.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Godfrey Tare, 43, of Loay town allegedly makes a living by selling illegal drugs in the area.

PDEA-7 was caught with 21 packs of suspected shabu weighing 105 grams which had a market value of P714,000 during the anti-illegal drugs operation.

After conducting a case buildup that lasted 2 months, authorities apprehend Tare.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted in Purok 3, Barangay Aliguay, Maribojoc, Bohol at around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that their monitoring of Tare showed that he typically could dispose 100 grams of drugs every week.

PDEA-7 said that the pieces of drug evidence had been submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

The operation was put into action by personnel of the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, along with Bohol Maritime Police Station, Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Maribojoc Police Station, and Naval Forces Central.

As of this writing, Tare is in the custody of authorities while the appropriate charges are being readied against him.

He will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, according to the agency.

