3 snakes rescued in Mandaue City in one week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – At least three snakes were rescued in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, this week.

Architect Aracelli Barlam, head of the Mandaue City Environment Office (MCENRO), said on Thursday, Feb. 15, that the three snakes rescued and turned over to them have already been brought to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The third snake, a reticulated python, was found entangled in an electric post near a transformer in Sitio Kalubihan 1, past 8 a.m. today.

Power was cut off in the area and employees of an electric firm arrived to bring down the snake from the post.

It took more than an hour to bring down and catch the snake, which was about three-meter long and weighs 10 kilograms.

Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes said that the snake possibly came from the open grassy lot near the area and was looking for food, which is why it came out.

Cortes mentioned that the other two snakes were rescued on Tuesday, Feb. 13. A 2-meter reticulated python was first rescued in Sitio Tambis, while another snake was surrendered to them by a resident because he could no longer feed it. He found the snake last month in Sitio Tamarind.

With the recent sightings in Mandaue, MCENRO Head Barlam is encouraging residents to report to the barangay if they find a snake.

“Don’t attempt to handle it yourself; call your barangay. The barangay will report it to us, and we will coordinate with the DENR,” said Barlam.

