By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 16,2024 - 09:06 AM

Amihan winds bring chilly weather to Cebu, easterlies predict warm conditions across Ph

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) says weather is expected to be warm in most parts of the country due to the easterlies on Friday, February 16, 2024. Weather satellite image from Pagasa’s website

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the northeast monsoon continued to prevail, affecting some parts of the country, the local weather bureau said that Cebu might experience continued chilly and breezy weather due to these prevailing winds.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan, explained that the cool winds felt in Cebu were due to the prevailing Amihan winds.

The northeast monsoon, also known as Amihan, typically occurs during November to April. It brings cooler temperatures and clear skies to the Philippines, particularly affecting the eastern sections of the country.

However, he noted that despite the cold weather brought by the Amihan winds, there was no also low-pressure area being monitored.

Moreover, Quiblat said that the weather for Metro Cebu and the rest of the province was generally fair and pleasant, with a chance of passing rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The temperature will range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius, while wind speed will range between 20 to 40 kilometers per hour.

The coastal waters will be slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, warm weather is expected in most parts of the Philippines due to the presence of easterlies, as forecasted by the state weather bureau. These easterly winds bring warm and moist air from the Pacific Ocean, leading to higher temperatures in many areas.

