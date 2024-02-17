TIMELINE: Why skywalks in Cebu City need to be dismantled, relocated

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The resumption of dismantling the skywalks in Cebu City for relocation to the South Road Properties (SRP) on February 13 sparked a lot of online discussions.

In response, CDN Digital created a timeline outlining the different stages of the skywalk dismantling process, including its execution. The timeline gathers information from reports by Cebu Daily News – Digital.

April 18, 2023

Norvin Imbong, the project manager for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), wrote a formal letter to the Cebu City government, requesting the demolition of two skywalks.

In the letter, Imbong explained that BRT specialists thoroughly assessed the feasibility of incorporating the skywalks into the project during its development phase.

However, subsequent surveys identified several issues that could hinder the smooth operation of the BRT system, leading to concerns and conflicts about their compatibility.

May 3, 2023

The Cebu City Council agreed to the request of Imbong to remove two skywalks. These skywalks were found to be causing conflicts during BRT operations.

May 6, 2023

The Cebu City Council planned to pass a resolution to demolish the skywalks along Osmeña Blvd., particularly near the Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Normal University (CNU).

Majority Floor Leader Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera sponsored the resolution, reflecting the council’s decision to back the CBRT management’s plan for the skywalks’ demolition.

May 31, 2023

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama supported the council resolution without any objections. This resolution allows the CBRT management to demolish two city skywalks, facilitating the construction of phase one of the project.

November 10, 2023

The mayor’s office received a formal letter handing over the two skywalks to the city government. Then acting mayor Raymond Garcia acknowledged the receipt of the letter since the mayor was abroad, and then forwarded it to the city administrator’s office

November 11, 2023

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, announced that the two skywalks would be removed and transferred to the SRP, with plans to repurpose the long beams from the skywalks for functionality.

December 1, 2023

Planned road closures on Osmeña Boulevard aim to speed up the removal of skywalks before January 2024.

December 5, 2023

The two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard would be demolished instead of relocated, as confirmed by the CBRT project manager.

The clearing operation was scheduled for December 8, coinciding with the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Estimates suggest the demolition would take 10 to 15 days, with efforts to speed up the process to reduce traffic congestion.

December 7, 2023

The dismantling of the skywalk fronting the CNU campus started.

Raquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), stated that the impending road closure, prompted by the removal of skywalks, was “likely” to take effect early on Saturday, December 9.

In the later evening of December 7, 2023, the Cebu City government temporarily suspended the dismantling of the skywalk until further notice.

December 12, 2023

Councilor Jerry Guardo announced that the demolition of the skywalks would resume the following week, but it only officially began earlier this year.

February 13, 2024

The dismantling of the skywalk connecting the Department of Health (DOH)-7 and Robinsons Fuente officially resumed

/clorenciana

