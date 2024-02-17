Off-White™ opens door in NUSTAR Cebu City

Cebu City, February 15th — Off-White™ is happy to announce that Virgil Abloh’s legacy is celebrated yet again in the Philippines, by the launch of Off-White™ Cebu in NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

Opening to the public on 18th February 2024, Off-White™ Cebu will be the third branch of the beloved brand in the country

Opening to the public on 18th February 2024, Off-White™ Cebu will be the third branch of the beloved brand in the country following the ones in Greenbelt and Rockwell. To celebrate this, Off-White™ invited several of Cebu’s stylish crowd for a night of fashion, music and great time.





