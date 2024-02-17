Mac Tallo spearheads Alicia KSB in back-to-back wins in cash-rich Araw ng Sibugay cage wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alicia KSB Glass is rampaging in the 2nd Gov. Ann K. Hofer-23rd Araw ng Sibugay Invitational Basketball Tournament after logging back-to-back victories.

After losing to the National University (NU) Bulldogs in their first game last February 14, the veterans of Alicia KSB, headed by ex-PBA cager Mac Tallo, defeated the reigning Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Titay’s RLT Valenzuela during their game held in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Tallo and the other players first trounced the Green Lancers, 105-85, on Friday evening. It came a night after UV stunned the UAAP defending champions, De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers.

On Saturday, February 17, Alicia KSB of head coach Chelito Caro defeated Titay RLT Valenzuela, 78-70.

The victory improved their record to two wins and one defeat. They needed one more win to qualify in the finals in their title-retention bid.

Tallo scored 22 points in their victory over UV, while Mark Yee and Dave Arana each tallied 10 markers.

Zylle Cabellon once again led UV in scoring with 17 points, while Cesafi finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda had 14 points. Christopher Isabelo added 11 points, and Raul Gentallan with 10 points.

Alicia KSB led as many as 25 points, 76-51, in the third period. They didn’t give UV an inch by maintaining their lead en route to claiming their victory.

In their win over Titay’s RLT Valenzuela, Tallo dropped 26 points, 24 points of which came from the three-point line.

John Abad contributed 14 markers, while Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros and Yee each scored six points.

The Bulldogs currently lead the team standings with a 3-0 (win-loss) record after they defeated DLSU 82-77.

