Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla now 2-0 after beating Naga 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former champion Abante Minglanilla is now 2-0 in the ongoing Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Sports Festival after beating Naga Atong Garbo, 65-58, on Saturday, February 17, at the Bonifacio Bacaltos Sports Centrum in Sibonga.

Before grabbing their second straight win, Minglanilla needed to endure nine lead changes and five deadlocks. In the final period, they finally pulled away with an eight-point cushion, 56-47.

Christian Andrew Amaba topscored Minglanilla in their game with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Zeke Uriah Gilbuena chipped in 11 markers and eight rebounds. He paired it with three assists and four steals.

John Carlo Bastismo also finished with a game-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough to give Naga its second win in the tournament.

In the other game, the defending champions, San Fernando Buffalos, eked out a hard-fought 61-60 victory against Sidlak Carcar.

Alfonso Aurio Jr. erupted with a game-high 22 points, seven boards, four steals, one block, and two assists for the Buffalos.

Julliver Rick Ramos added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Mark Chan had 10 points, five steals, and five dimes for San Fernando.

Julius Tipon spoiled his double-double outing for Carcar with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

In the third game in the Rhea Gullas Cup on Saturday, Talisay Aksyon Agad routed the host team, Blissful Sibonga, 76-43, behind Jhavie Abing’s 10-point outing.

Judge Culco, John Mark Lasola, and Kelaiah Josham Tapic combined for 23 points for Talisay, which led as many as 35 points, 72-37, in the end game.

John Butiong added six points, seven boards, and two steals for Talisay.

Marvince Dylan Hermia scored 12 points in Sibonga’s defeat.

