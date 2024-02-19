Bohol buy-bust: HVI arrested with P15M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Complaints coming from some of the residents of Purok 5, Barangay Mayacabac in Dauis town in Bohol province led to the arrest of a high value individual on Sunday.

A joint team from the Dauis Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) arrested Guardson Binarao in a buy-bust operation and confiscated more than two kilos of suspected shabu valued at P15 million.

Binarao is a resident of Barangay San Isidro in Tagbilaran City. He allegedly traveled to Barangay Mayacabac in the neighboring Dauis town on Sunday to sell illegal drugs.

Police Lieutenant Thomas Zen Cheung of the Dauis Municipal Police Station said that they had been receiving complaints on Binarao’s illegal activities in Barangay Mayacabac.

Using these complaints as their basis, they placed the suspect under surveillance for two weeks prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation on Sunday.

Cheung said that their investigation will not end with Binarao’s arrest. He said that are conducting further investigation to also identify his supplier and his buyers in Dauis and other parts of Bohol province.

According to Cheung, Binarao was already arrested for the same offense in 2016, but he was released from prison after he agreed to plea bargain.

Binarao is currently detained at the Dauis Municipal Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

