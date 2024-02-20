Must Eats

Must-Try Orange Brutus Lenten Specials for a Healthy and Tasty 40 Days

By: - February 20, 2024

During the Lenten Season, for forty days starting on Ash Wednesday, Filipino Catholics observe fasting and abstinence as an expression of one’s faith. As Cebu’s first favorite, Orange Brutus is one with the Cebuano Catholic community in observing Lenten traditions.

In this season of penance and personal sacrifice, here are top three meat-free dishes you can order at Orange Brutus.

Sizzling Fish Fillet

Orange Brutus' Sizzling Fish Fillet

Sizzling Fish Fillet (Photo grabbed from Orange Brutus’ Official Facebook Page)

Enjoy a delicious meal of perfectly fileted fish, topped with their famous rich gravy and served with a side of vegetables and white rice. You can never go wrong with this go-to favorite.

Fish and Fries

Orange Brutus' Fish and Fries

Fish and Fries (Photo grabbed from Orange Brutus’ Official Facebook Page)

A comfort snack for many Filipinos, savor potato goodness in every fry and try it together with their savory fish fillet for a perfect fish and fries meal you will not regret.

Vegetable Lumpia

Orange Brutus' Vegetable Lumpia

Vegetable Lumpia (Photo grabbed from Orange Brutus’ Official Facebook Page)

Now is the perfect time to try this meat-free meal of cooked vegetables stuffed in a lumpia wrapper. A healthy option for all, Orange Brutus’ crispy Vegetable Lumpia may very well be your favorite food during Lenten Season, and beyond.

Order now at Grab or Foodpanda, or visit their nearest branch to satisfy your cravings this Lenten Season. 

