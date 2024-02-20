Must-Try Orange Brutus Lenten Specials for a Healthy and Tasty 40 Days

During the Lenten Season, for forty days starting on Ash Wednesday, Filipino Catholics observe fasting and abstinence as an expression of one’s faith. As Cebu’s first favorite, Orange Brutus is one with the Cebuano Catholic community in observing Lenten traditions.

Order now at Grab or Foodpanda, or visit their nearest branch to satisfy your cravings this Lenten Season.

In this season of penance and personal sacrifice, here are top three meat-free dishes you can order at Orange Brutus.

Sizzling Fish Fillet

Enjoy a delicious meal of perfectly fileted fish, topped with their famous rich gravy and served with a side of vegetables and white rice. You can never go wrong with this go-to favorite.

Fish and Fries

A comfort snack for many Filipinos, savor potato goodness in every fry and try it together with their savory fish fillet for a perfect fish and fries meal you will not regret.

Vegetable Lumpia

Now is the perfect time to try this meat-free meal of cooked vegetables stuffed in a lumpia wrapper. A healthy option for all, Orange Brutus’ crispy Vegetable Lumpia may very well be your favorite food during Lenten Season, and beyond.

