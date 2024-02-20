Pasil launches 4th PWUDs community-based rehab program

CEBU CITY – Barangay Pasil successfully launched its 4th batch of Persons Who Used Drugs (PWUDs) to undergo the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Cebu City Police Office’s City Director, Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, urges for the swift clearing of drugs from the barangay in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the local government of Cebu City.

The program called “A.G.A.K” or “Atong Giyahan Alang sa Kausaban” aims to clear the barangay of drugs, which is classified as the most seriously drug-affected barangay in Cebu City.

According to Jonah John Rodriguez, COSAP’s executive director, the program targets individuals identified by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and PDEA unified watchlist, with around 279 individuals listed from the barangay.

However, only 59 PWUDs attended the event.

According to Rodriguez, some of the drug users on the list have already been incarcerated or have passed away, and some simply did not voluntarily participate.

Authorities conducted house visits for PWUDs on the watchlist who did not attend the program.

The surrendered drug personalities undergo drug tests and ASSIST-BI (alcohol, smoking, substance involvement screen test with a brief intervention).

Rodriguez stated that A.G.A.K has two primary objectives: to help those on the watchlist be delisted as drug personalities and to assist them in overcoming their addiction through the help of drug recovery coaches.

These coaches are former drug users who have been clear of addiction for years.

He added that these coaches bring a unique understanding and perspective to the rehabilitation process for the drug users involved.

Rodriguez said that the program includes modules provided by the Department of Health (DOH), as well as religious aspects incorporated into the program.

Rodriguez affirmed that the surrenders will be regularly drug-tested.

Furthermore, City Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog asserted that the drug clearing program aligns with the authorities’ vigorous campaign against illegal drugs.

He added that the program was designed to have a meaningful impact on the lives of PWUDs and the community as a whole.

Moreover, he emphasized the importance of community cooperation in addressing substance abuse problems.

Cebu City currently has 25 drug-cleared barangays and aims to clear the remaining 55 barangays.

