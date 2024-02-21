Mayor Chan promises legal assistance to swindling victims

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU — The Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the City Legal Office (CLO), promised to provide legal assistance against an alleged swindler, along with her accomplice, after they repeatedly sold lots with questionable status in Barangay Canjulao.

On Monday, February 19, the alleged swindler faced around 15 individuals who were her victims, with the presence of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan at the city hall to settle the problem.

Chan said that this was not the first time he received a complaint against Glen, not her full name until charges were filed.

Aside from her, a certain Mark was also identified by the victims, who was the accomplice of Glen in the modus operandi.

During their meeting, Chan found out that the alleged collected amount reached P4.8 million from the victims.

Glen promised to pay the victims through staggered payments, wherein she would produce P400,000 as partial payment to the victims the following day.

However, on Tuesday, February 20, Glen failed to pay and present herself.

Due to this, Chan instructed CLO head lawyer James Allan Sayson to provide legal assistance to the victims, for the possible filing of a large-scale estafa case against the suspects.

Lawyers are now gathering more evidence from the victims, as these counselors will help them execute affidavits.

Some victims are already afraid for their lives, as the policeman brother of one of the suspects allegedly acts as their protector.

The mayor called up higher headquarters and asked about the status of the policeman.

“I will ask this policeman to locate everyone; kinsa tanan ang involved aning pag-pamaligya og yuta,” Chan told the victims.

The mayor added that he would include the policeman in the charges if he did not cooperate.

Chan learned from victims that the suspects used the online platform “Marketplace” in their advertisement.

The suspects offered lots that are cheap, accessible from anywhere, and in an ideal location.

Initially, lots were sold at P3,000 per square meter, which slowly increased to P5,000. From 18 victims on the first day, it swelled to 37 on the second day.

Some came from Tacloban City in Leyte province and Bohol province to file their complaints with the mayor.

Lawyers believe that more would show up in future meetings.

