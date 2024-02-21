Python, another large one, stirs residents of Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another large reticulated python, locally known as “baksan,” was captured in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

This reported incident is the second sighting of such a python in Mandaue City, following a similar occurrence on February 15.

During the previous sighting, the three-meter-long reticulated python was observed coiled around an electric post in Sitio LPC, Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

According to reports from local residents, the python attempted to enter a house at the time of its capture.

Fortunately, vigilant residents noticed its presence and intervened, pulling the python away to prevent it from entering the premises.

The python is now under the custody of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office, having been turned over by Jonas Regundo to the barangay at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ: Spot a snake? Contact the barangay first for assistance

A reticulated python is a “non-venomous snake” native to South and Southeast Asia, which holds the title of the “world’s longest” snake, and is among the three heaviest snakes.

READ: Reticulated python captured inside compound of DOH-7 in Cebu

While pythons are non-venomous, they can still harm humans if provoked, as they kill their prey by wrapping around it and suffocating it.

Meanwhile, a total of three snakes were rescued and subsequently handed over to the Mandaue City Environment Office (MCENRO) in the previous week. These snakes have since been transported to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for further management.

READ: Cobras in the Philippines: What you should know about them

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP