Ornopia Motocross Cup to celebrate 25th anniversary with a bang 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Well-known sportsman Lou Ornopia will treat Cebuano motocross fans with a grand motocross race on April 14 for the silver anniversary of the “Ornopia Cup-Powered by MS Motosuit” at the MS Motosuit Motorsports Park in Barangay Calambua, San Remigio town in northern Cebu.

Over the years, the annual Ornopia Cup has become a goldmine of talents for some of the country’s best motocross riders such as Jon-Jon Adlawan, Bornok Mangosong, Donkey Sanchez, Jubenile Abellar, John Flores, BJ Pepito, and others.

Today, it continues its mission to serve as an avenue to discover talented riders that will banner Cebu in the national and international motocross races.

“Ato gyud ni panindoton kay ika-25 ka tuig ni nga kasumaran sa atong way puas nga pagpahigayon og motocross dinhi sa Sugbo. Proud kaayo ta nga naka-abot ta ani nga milestone ilabi na kay way laing nakahimo niini dinhi kita ra gyud,” said Ornopia who is a “Sportsman of the Year” awardee by the prestigious Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

“Daghan-daghan sab ta na-produce nga dekalibreng mga riders nga nakahimo og pangan sa Philippine racing circuit and also abroad. Ato ni silang garbo mao na nga mohatag sab ta og pasidungog alang sa 25 MS Motosuit Racing Greats aron mas mahinungdanon ang umaabot nato nga kalihukan.”

Aside from the cash prizes at stake in the different categories, there will also be raffle prizes for the fans watching the race on April 14.

“Akong seguradoon nga dili lamang kulbahinam ug makalingaw ang atong kompetisyon, dunay sab tay mga pakulo ug daghan ta og premyo nga ipanghatag dili lamang sa mga riders nga moapil apan hasta sab sa mga manan-away. Gusto nako nga malipay ang tanan, magmabulokon ug dili mahikalimtan kining espesyal nato nga lumba,” Ornopia said.

Part of Ornopia’s plans is to revive the prestige of the motocross race in Cebu, which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, Ornopia was one of the motocross patrons who revived the sport in 2022 by holding the first major motocross race in his 10-hectare motorsports park in San Remigio.

RELATED STORIES

22nd Lou Ornopia Motocross Cup unfolds April 9 at world-class venue in San Remigio

Motocross cup in San Remigio returns this April

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP