Inspired for More Greatness, Kathryn Bernardo finds her perfect match in TCL Philippines, renews her contract as brand endorser

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, renews its enduring partnership between one of the country’s most beloved celebrities and the most influential endorser Kathryn Bernardo as their brand endorser.

“I just renewed my contract with TCL Electronics so I am very excited with the partnership that we’ll be doing this year,” Kathryn enthuses during the contract signing session held at her studio.

The partnership was sealed at Baked Studios last February 6. Present in the contract signing were Loyal Cheng – TCL PH Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shae Xiaoling Yu – Marketing Head and Joseph Cernitchez – Brand Manager.

This partnership is truly a match made for Kathryn as she vividly remembers her childhood having their TCL TV and the bonding moments with her family. Having grown up with the TCL brand. “I would remember that big gray box, wala pang smart TV dati and ang ganda ng memories ko with that TCL TV because every night after I finish my homework, we would go to my parent’s room just to bond and watch our favorite shows and cartoons.”

She continues, “I didn’t expect that one day, move forward to 2023 when I first became their brand endorser that’s why I’m so grateful and it’s also a humbling experience for me coz I grew up with TCL and now, they’re offering other products pa like Air Conditioner, Washing Machine, and Refrigerators. It’s also more interesting because they have more offers on TVs with a lot of models/options and so much more. So nakakatuwa na nag grow din yung brand kasabay ko.”

Aligning with TCL’s brand message of ‘Inspire Greatness’, Kathryn’s journey on becoming the most-sought-after actress in the Philippines has become an inspiration to a lot of people. She has become a perfect embodiment of empowerment and ambition that continues to illuminate and inspire more. Likewise, TCL continues to strive harder to develop and roll out innovative products to uplift the Filipino lifestyle.

As for TCL, the executives have all praises for the 27-year-old actress in helping the brand to set the trail as a leader in the industry.

“We are very thrilled to have Kathryn once again as our brand endorser. She embodies the company’s vision to provide products that inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives,” TCL Electronics Philippines CEO Loyal Cheng says.

Kathryn will be headlining upcoming campaigns for TCL products such as TVs, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and Refrigerators.

“We are planning for a lot of things for Kathryn for this partnership and we are very happy to have her onboard once again. She’s a perfect match for TCL. She has become an inspiration for a lot of people. Just like TCL’s brand message, she also strives to ‘Inspire Greatness’ that is why a lot of people also aspire to be successful like her,” says Shae Xiaoling Yu, TCL’s Marketing Head.

“I’m looking forward to a lot of exciting launches for TCL products. I’m also grateful that we have partnered once again. For someone who have grown up and loved TCL ever since as a kid, it’s such a happy feeling to be part of their biggest campaigns this year,” Kathryn testifies.

TCL Electronics is also set to launch its newest air conditioner model in a few weeks. Likewise, TCL has a growing list of innovative consumer electronic products—from TVs and smart appliances such as Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and Air Purifiers. The company strongly upholds its promise to continue to Inspire Greatness for more Filipinos.

ADVERTORIAL

