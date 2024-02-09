Experience the Roar of the Dragon’s Gaze in 4K with TCL’s Chinese New Year Promotion

Fortune comes in different forms. As we usher in the Wood Dragon Year, TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, is welcoming the new year with a special lucky promo.

Experience the powerful Dragon’s gaze in 4K with our latest 55” P735 4K UHD TV, now priced at just PHP 23,995 – a savings of P9,500 from its previous price of PHP 33,495! Plus, enjoy a free 2.1ch Soundbar worth PHP 4,595. That’s a fantastic deal you won’t want to miss!

The P735 4K UHD TV is loaded with exceptional features like High Dynamic Range (HDR), 60Hz MEMC algorithm, Dolby Vision, Theatrical Dolby Atmos, and more! Gamers can also get more value-added features with HDMI 2.1 and Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that guarantee the silky smooth console gaming experience by deducting blurs and stutters. guarantee the silky smooth console gaming experience by deducting blurs and stutters.

That’s not all! You also get to enjoy watching 700,000+ movies and TV episodes all in one place because it’s a Google TV. So make the most out of it by streaming online and using it as your online navigation for your favorite websites and apps.

Hurry, the TCL Dragon’s Gaze Promo runs from February 1 – 29, 2024 at all TCL authorized dealers.

For more updates about the TCL Dragon’s Gaze Promo and P735 TVs, visit TCL’s official Facebook page or visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.

