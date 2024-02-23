Fair weather today, but easterlies to bring rain — Pagasa

The weather would be generally fair for most of the country this Friday, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

However, easterlies would bring warm temperatures and cause rain over certain areas in most of the country.

State weather agency specialist Benison Estareja said during an early morning report that cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may be expected in Northern Mindanao, Caraga Region, and Davao Region due to the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

The same weather system is also anticipated to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the rest of the country, he added.

“The effects of easterlies bring warm weather in most parts of the country and rainy weather in parts of Mindanao,” Estareja noted.

Estareja likewise said that Pagasa did not raise a gale warning over any seaboards nationwide for Friday.

He further said that the state weather bureau still does not see any tropical cyclone forming or entering the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) until the end of February.

“Based on our latest animation, we have not monitored any tropical cyclones or low pressure areas and there is also a low chance of a weather disturbance until the end of this month,” Estareja said.

Pagasa previously said that effects of the El Niño episode prevails in the Philippines. El Niño increases the prospect of below-normal rainfall conditions that could bring negative impacts such as dry spells or droughts in many parts of the country until the first quarter of 2024, according to Pagasa.

