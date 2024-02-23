Mac Tallo: A dominant force in the local basketball scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Undoubtedly, Mac Jayven Tallo, popularly known as “Spida Mac” Tallo, is one of the finest guards in the local basketball scene.

In addition to being an elite point guard, Tallo has had an undoubtedly tumultuous basketball career.

Most recently, the 30-year-old Cebuano point guard has been in the news for the controversy he was involved in with the Converge FiberXers and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Because of the controversy, many Filipino basketball fans criticized Tallo, putting him in a bad light.

Despite the setback in his professional basketball career, Tallo expressed optimism about playing again in the PBA or abroad in a recent interview.

However, who exactly is Mac Tallo? What makes this Cebuano cager popular on and off the court?

With that in mind, CDN Digital revisited how Tallo began his career and garnered recognition in the basketball scene.

CESAFI

Basketball runs deep in Tallo’s veins considering his father, Mark Tallo, is a former PBA basketball player. After retiring from the PBA, Tallo’s father opened up a basketball clinic.

Before making waves in the mainstream basketball scene, Tallo carved out a name for himself as one of the best high school prospects by leading the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens to their first Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school title in 2009.

In the same year, Tallo earned the “Most Valuable Player” award in the Jr. NBA Philippines.

His outstanding performance in Cesafi drew the attention of the top two teams in the UAAP, the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the La Salle Green Archers.

Tallo was initially recruited by Ateneo but later committed to the Green Archers, where he spent one season with them in the UAAP.

However, after an unsuccessful stint in the UAAP, Tallo returned to Cebu and finished his collegiate career with the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras with great success. Tallo became a two-time MVP and two-time Cesafi men’s basketball champion in 2013 and 2015 with the Cobras under the guidance of then-head coach, the late Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba.

PBA/MPBL CAREER

Before becoming embroiled in a controversy with Converge, Tallo was already making waves in the PBA in 2017 after being drafted 10th overall by the TNT KaTropa.

Following his stint with TNT, Tallo played for the NLEX Road Warriors from 2018 to 2019 before eventually being released by the team.

Subsequently, he joined the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), where he played for several teams including the Bacolod Master Sardines, Manila Stars, and the Bicol Volcanoes.

CHOOKS-TO-GO 3X3

However, Tallo didn’t make a significant impact in 5-on-5 basketball.

Instead, he solidified his reputation as the top 3×3 player in the Philippines while playing for Chooks-to-Go 3×3 under sports patron Ronald Mascarinas from 2019 to 2023.

During this time, Tallo left an indelible mark on the 3×3 scene, propelling the Philippines as high as No. 18 in the FIBA 3×3 world rankings.

At one point, Tallo held the No. 72 spot in the FIBA 3×3 world rankings. His last appearance for Chooks-to-Go was in September in his hometown of Cebu City, playing for Manila Chooks during the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters.

A month later, after the FIBA 3×3 event, Tallo officially announced his PBA comeback, signing with Converge.

During his brief stint with Converge, he averaged 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists before his contract was terminated due to his participation in an unsanctioned tournament or “ligang labas” in Cebu City last January.

Despite this setback, Tallo showcased his skills and leadership by being named the finals MVP after leading the Z’Nars Jewelers Marawi City to victory in the Sinulog Cup 2024 title last January.

Recently, Tallo displayed his talent in Zamboanga Sibugay with KBS Alicia Glassmasters during the 2nd Gov. Ann K. Hofer-23rd Araw ng Sibugay Invitational Basketball Tournament.

ALSO READ

Tallo moves on after Converge contract termination

PBA: Converge taps former NBA player Jamil Wilson as import

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP