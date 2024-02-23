Balamban shooting: Man onboard motorcycle killed by unidentified assailants

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 23,2024 - 08:26 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man was killed by unidentified assailants while he was driving his motorcycle in Sitio Sacsac, Barangay Abucayan in Balamban, western Cebu on Friday morning, February 23, 2024.

The Balamban shooting victim was identified as 47-year-old Alberto Inan Dorado, married and a resident of Centro, Barangay Abucayan in Balamban.

Dorado reportedly works as a leadman of a contractor in a shipbuilding company located in the town.

A police report revealed that the fatal shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The report said that Dorado was traveling along the national road when he was shot by an unidentified assailant who was also riding a motorcycle.

Police, in the report, said that the incident was reported to authorities by the chairman of the barangay.

When responding officers arrived at the crime scene, the victim was found lying on his back lifeless by the side of the road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joey Mallare Bicoy, chief of Balamban Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the victim’s cadaver has been transported to a funeral home.

Following the fatal incident, police personnel in Balamban promptly conducted a followup investigation to identify the suspects in the Balamban shooting.

Bicoy relayed that their initial investigation revealed that there were two suspects in the Balamban shooting: the gunman and the driver of the motorcycle.

He added that they are looking into the possibility that a road chase between the suspects and victim occurred before the shooting.

As of this writing, investigators on the ground are talking with eye-witnesses and checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages of the area where the suspects could have passed by.

In addition to this, Bicoy said that they are conducting a background check on the victim in order to gain information on the possible motive behind the Balamban shooting

He further disclosed that they recovered three pieces of empty shells of unknown caliber of firearm at the crime scene.

