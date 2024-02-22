Tallo moves on after Converge contract termination

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mac Tallo has officially moved on from his blunders in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

In an interview with Sports Ta Bai, a local sports-oriented Facebook page, Tallo boldly stated that he’s already at peace after the Converge FiberXers terminated his contract earlier this month.

“Peaceful ko karon, walay samok, walay tinik sa leeg, nalipay ko,” said Tallo during the video interview.

Tallo was booted out from Converge’s official roster after he was caught playing in an unsanctioned commercial game or “ligang labas” last January in his hometown of Cebu City.

Tallo suited up for the Z’Nars Jewelers Marawi City, where they won the Sinulog Cup 2024 title, and he became the finals’ “Most Valuable Player.”

Besides the contract termination, Tallo was also slapped with a P100,000 fine by the PBA, which he can pay once he lands a new team in the league.

This time, Tallo played in Zamboanga Sibugay for the KBS Alicia Glassmasters, which placed third in the recently concluded 2nd Gov. Ann K. Hofer-23rd Araw ng Sibugay Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Tallo was the team’s leading scorer.

When asked if he has moved on from his PBA debacle, Tallo nodded.

“Yes naka move on nako, naay mga offers pero dili pa sure kung ma push through. Hopefully ma push through,” said Tallo.

He also admitted that it was his fault and apologized to his fans who were dismayed by his decision to play in a “ligang labas.”

“Syempre I’ll be back sa basketball community, sa taas nga level hopefully PBA, siguro sa MPBL sa karon. Of course, daghan ko na learn sa decision making, It was my fault, I learned my lesson,” said Tallo.

“Sa akong mga fans sa Cebu, I hope they can understand what a basketball player is. Kahibaw ko daghan na dismaya sa akong contract, but then again, pero mag unsa man imong contract kung dili naka happy sa imong trabaho.”

