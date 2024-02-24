Fast craft crew member falls off vessel, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A fast craft crew member died after falling into the seawaters off Loon town, Bohol, on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The victim was identified as Marcelo Casucolan, 27, a resident of San Isidro, Pilar, Bohol.

Based on the investigation by Tagbilaran Police Station, the victim was aboard the Ocean Jet vessel with body number 888 at Tagbilaran Sea Port in Tagbilaran City.

However, when the vessel arrived at the port of Cebu, it was discovered that the crew was missing.

Upon reviewing their CCTV footage, it was found that the fast craft crew member had fallen when the vessel was about to depart from the Sea Port of Tagbilaran at approximately 11:06 a.m.

A search and retrieval operation was conducted, which began around 12:00 noon.

The body was successfully recovered at around 1:06 p.m.

The police are still conducting further investigation into the incident.

ALSO READ

Sea collision in Cebu: Coast Guard says fast craft suffered steering, engine failure

2 dead, 2 injured in Batangas sea mishap

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP