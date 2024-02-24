Cebu City’s 87th Charter Day: A celebration of hope and optimism

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama led the city’s 87th Charter Day celebration on Saturday with the “hope and optimism” of a brighter future ahead.

In his Charter Day message, Rama said that as the city continues to grow and evolve, the celebration should serve as a reminder of the its journey and achievements in the last 87 years.

“Let us also remember the leaders who came before us,” Cebu City Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros said during his welcome message.

Rama, Hontiveros and other Cebu City officials led the Cebuano community in celebrating the city’s 87 Charter Day with a short program that was held in Plaza Sugbo on Saturday morning.

The event started with a Mass officiated by Msgr. Roberto Alesna. It was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Don Vicente Rama, who is considered as the father of Cebu City.

Also in attendance were members of the Rama clan, some dignitaries, officials and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and government employees.

In his message, Rama expressed his gratitude to government officials and employees as well as the Cebuanos who supported his administration.

“The people of Cebu City are the City of Cebu. I cannot do anything without you. I cannot do anything without the Sto. Niño,” Rama said.

Before the program ended, Rama led the turn-over of brand-new dump trucks to 29 barangays.

Rama said that he was supposed to distribute a total of 33 dump trucks, but the four are still for delivery to City Hall.

The mayor did not elaborate when asked how the 33 recipients of the brand new dump trucks were selected. He merely said the people must “pay their taxes” first.

“Naa pay four but ato na ihatag. Pamayad sa kamo sa inyo taxes. Ayaw mo kaguol anang revised real property tax, dili kinahanglan iimplentar dayon but we have to approve. Ang dili moapil pasabot wala na sila molantaw sa ugma,” he said.

