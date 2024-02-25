One Central Eagles Regional chess tilt set 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On a very rare occasion, three institutions in Cebu have joined hands to organize one of the biggest chess tournaments happening this year.

Dubbed the “One Central Eagles Region Annual Chess Tournament” this will happen on March 2 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The tournament is organized by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Philippine Eagles (TFOE-PE) Central Visayas Region 16 in cooperation with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter and the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Cebu Chapter.

Supervising the tournament’s technicalities is the Cebu School of Chess.

According to National Arbiter (NA) Kevin Yap of the Cebu School of Chess, the tournament is expecting to draw as many as 150 woodpushers from the local chess community, IBP, Fraternal Order of Eagles community, and CPA community.

The tournament will follow a nine-round Swiss system format. Each round has a 10-minute allocated playing time and a three-second increment.

The champion will take home P5,000 and a trophy, while the second and third placers will receive P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

The fourth to 15th placers will each receive cash prizes according to their final ranking.

Meanwhile, cash prizes will also be given to the top three Fraternal Eagles, lawyers, and CPA members.

In addition, the top ladies, senior A, senior B, 20-under, 16-under, 12-under, and 8-under top placers will also pocket cash prizes.

To register, visit the Cebu School of Chess’ official Facebook page.

