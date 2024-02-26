‘The backup singers’ in Toledo City give a different feel to 80s hit

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 80s had some smashing hits that up to now everyone loves to jam to.

One of the most known hits from the 80s is Sheena Easton’s “Telefone (Long Distance Love Affair).”

Because of its catchy lyrics and groovy tempo, even the young ones of today know the song and are giving their mix to this headbanger.

A trending video on Facebook is gaining so much attention all thanks to these so-called “back-up singers.”

Instead of just sitting down, these four “backup singers” namely, Azrea, Briona, Raiven, and Jurdie made a jest by participating in the song briefly.

Sen Gemson Tapanan uploaded the video on his Facebook account, gaining so much attention.

“Ing ana gyud permi ang mahitabo, maam, kada event namo, basta naa nang mga yads namo na dancers,” he said.

(That is what usually happens, maam, all our event, as long as our dancers are there.)

According to Tapanan, the backup singers are also dancers who participated during Sinulog and Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo.

And to make more things interesting in the video, the one in the lead vocals Karen Papellero is the sister of Cebuano singer Jay-R Siaboc.

Cebuanos are not just talented and intelligent people but are also very witty, and funny, and know how to make things feel lighter after a full day of work and activities.

Daghang salamat sa pag hatag og sadya sa among mga social media account, backup singers!