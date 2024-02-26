Caparino rules inaugural Cebu Chess Hub’s open chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Junior woodpusher Diego Abraham Caparino emerged as the champion in the inaugural Cebu Chess Hub Open Chess Tournament last Sunday, February 25, at the Gmall of Cebu.

The 16-year-old Caparino, a varsity player of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, finished his campaign with 6.0 points.

Caparino, who started as the 29th seed, had to rely on his accumulated tiebreak points to clinch the title.

This was after two other seasoned woodpushers scored 6.0 points, with eventual second and third placers Allan Pason and National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon.

Caparino beat National Master (NM) Cyril Ortega in a must-win final round match to help him win the title.

He pocketed a whopping P30,000 champion’s purse, while Pason received P20,000.00, and NM Ganzon earned P10,000.00.

Caparino said the “longer” time control helped him formulate better strategies.

“The longer time control helped because it gave us more time to think and plan. Younger players must join more tournaments with longer time control to enhance their thinking skills,” he said.

FM Alekhine Nouri bagged fourth place worth P5,000, while Allan Salientes placed fifth and earned a purse of P3,000.

NM Madornio Fuentes, NM Cyril Ortega, NM Anthony Makinano, NM Sherwin Tiu, and William Cordova finished sixth to tenth places, respectively, and won P2,000 each.

FM Mario Mangubat clinched the “Top Senior” award worth P5,000; Edelyn Vosotros took the “Top Lady” award and P3,000, while Noel Bernil, Jr. was the best kiddie player and received P2,000 for his effort. All special awardees received medals in addition to their cash prizes.

After this tournament, Cebu Chess Hub is planning to organize a rapid tournament next month.

