Cebu Daily Newscast: Who was Hannah Jay Cesista, the Bar Passer killed in Bohol clash?

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, February 26, 2024.

A Bar Passer was among those killed in the recent clash between state troops and suspected communist-rebel groups in Bohol.

The Visayas Command (VisCom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that among the six slain in the armed conflict in Bilar town, Bohol last February 23 was Hannah Jay Cesista, who passed the 2022 Bar Examinations, results of which were revealed the following year.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama calls the president and vice president of the country to do their job.

And amid the ongoing debate on the Charter Change, Rama said there would be no need to have another revolution.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday that he had no problem with amending the Constitution as long as it would not be in favor of the incumbent president.

Duterte said this in his speech during the prayer rally in Cebu City on Sunday, February 25.

Two men heading to participate in a cockfight did not reach their destination alive after the motorcycle they were riding on clipped the back of a truck tractor in the afternoon of February 25 in a barangay in Lapu-Lapu City.

The two fighting cocks that they were bringing along and primed to fight in a cockpit in the city also died in the accident.

