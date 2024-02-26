Cablao is Cepca’s monthly champion for February

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Veteran woodpusher Edwin Cablao emerged as the February monthly champion of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) monthly chess tournament held last Sunday at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Cablao finished the five-round competition with a perfect 5.0 points, securing the monthly championship title and the champion’s purse of P3,000.

He started his campaign with a default win and went on to beat Jun Albert Colonia, Reynaldo Flores, National Master (NM) Leonardo Alidani, and Romualdo Muralla.

Antonio Cabibil and Amado Olea Jr. both scored 4.5 points, but the former earned higher tie-break points to put him at second place, while the former settled for third.

Cabibil won against Nefriterry Conde, Renato Robillos, Manuel Manzanares, and Rosendo Yamyamin but hit a brick wall in his final round match against Olea Jr. with a draw.

Interestingly, Olea Jr. also won his first four matches. He could’ve swept all five matches but had a draw with Cabibil.

The fourth to 10th placers in the tournament were Yamyamin (4.0), Reynaldo Flores (4.0), Richard Ouano (4.0), Nicanor Cuizon (4.0), Vince Dela Torre (4.0), Peterson Sia (3.0), and NM Alidani (3.0), respectively.

The other awardees of the tournament were Flores (top senior), Conde (top lady), and Duane Gabriel Esmoso (12-under top performer).

