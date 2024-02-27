SUGBU doubles shootout: Bueno-Ranido duo rules bowling tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido’s tandem emerged as the Sugbuanon Bowlers’ United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout Tournament on Sunday, February 25, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Both veteran bowlers, Bueno and Ranido pulled off an impressive 1,507 total pinfalls in the four-game series that fielded 13 pairs.

Sugbu Doubles shootout: How Bueno-Ranido tandem won

Their best games came in the opening round with 443 pinfalls and in the third round with 421 pinfalls. Bueno and Ranido’s win improved their chances to qualify for SUGBU’s coveted “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

Settling at second was former champions Tessie and Dodong Dante who finished with 1,476 total pinfalls.

Meanwhile, Luke Bolongan and Mel Fines rounded off the top three pairs with their 1,456 total pinfalls.

4th to 5th placers

On the other hand, the fourth place went to Tess Regino and Vivian Padawan who scored 1,446 pinfalls, while Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil settled for fifth place with 1,441 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers were MJ Villa and Mike Ross (1,439), Arthur Tapaya and Jomar Jumapao (1,428), Lemuel Paquibut and Ted Convocar (1,403), JM Yu and Michael Yu (1,377), and Dory Enoveso and Orly Enoveso (1,362), respectively.

