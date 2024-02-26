SUGBU’s Buyco rules KBA-CDO invitational kegfest’s mixed open masters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — GJ Buyco of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) was crowned the mixed open masters champion in the recently concluded 2nd Kagayhaan Bowlers Association (KBA)-Cagayan de Oro Invitational Classic 2024 held at the SM Bowling Center in SM City CDO.

Buyco defeated the heavily-favored top qualifier Gene Mendoza of the KBA in their stepladder finals match.

Buyco of SUGBU managed to tie the first match of their finals showdown by finishing with 199 pinfalls, so as Mendoza, erasing his twice-to-beat advantage.

Both bowlers were tied in 10 frames and has to be decided by a 1-ball roll-off with both of them scoring a strike.

However, Buyco shocked everyone as he went on to score 195 pinfalls over Mendoza’s 177 pinfalls to emerge as champion after surviving numerous deadlocks. Buyco took the lead in the ninth frame and never looked back.

Before that, Buyco defeated PBA’s Gab Lagmay in the semifinals, 206 pinfalls over the latter’s 167 pinfalls.

In the qualifying round, Buyco was second with 1,450 pinfalls behind Mendoza who scored 1,482 pinfalls, while Lagmay was at third with 1,447 pinfalls.

SUGBU would have had two bowlers in the knockout round, but Heber Alqueza was 23 pinfalls short from making it to the top eight after scoring 1,383 pinfalls, while No. 8 qualifier Tata Basa had 1,405.

The rest of the competitors from SUGBU during the 2nd KBA-CDO Invitational were Aui Padawan, Joma Avila, and SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza.

