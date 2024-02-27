MPBA Season 2: Truck N’ Trail, ARQ Builders march to respective conference finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As expected, the title contenders in Truck N’ Trail and ARQ Builders flexed their winning form in their respective conference semifinals of the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup.

This was after, the defending champions, Truck N’ Trail annihilated Rongcales Customs Brokerage, 93-79, to march in the north conference finals over the weekend at the CPA gymnasium.

Contrastingly, the inaugural season’s first runner-up, ARQ Builders eked out a hard-fought 101-99 win against Team Banilad Luigi Bercede to advance to the south conference finals.

Five of Truck N’ Trail’s players headed by Paul Sungahid tallied double-digit scores. Sungahid finished with 16 points, while Jeric Gonzaga had 13 points, and Dansoy Labata added 12 markers.

EJ Conahap and John Velasco scored 11 and 10 points, respectively for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Rex Tuazon finished with a game-high 18 points in Rongcales’ losing efforts.

Five of ARQ Builders’ players also scored double-digits with Ian Ortega erupting for 26 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Jose Miguel Tabalog finished with 19 points, seven boards, two assists, and one block. Ron Tampus chipped in 11 markers, while John Paul Dugenio and Spencer Ugsimar each added 10 points for ARQ Builders.

Frangel Omolon and Sean Flores spoiled their 29 and 22-point outing for Team Banilad-Luigi Bercede.

Truck N’ Trail will square off with Artera Builders after the latter trounced the TSO & Co. Prayboys, 106-77, behind Jeff Gudes and Rey Gonzaga’s tandem.

Gudes dropped 20 points, while Gonzaga had 18 points to carry Artera Builders on their backs. Their teammate, Ukinz Delos Santos flirted for a double-double game of 14 points and nine rebounds.

Jun Oyangoren and Ronald Ababa scored 19 and 17 points for the losing squad.

Lastly, Agalon’s Hauler won over JDCB Ballers, 84-68, to set a south conference finals showdown against ARQ Builders.

James Ferraren led Agalon’s with 22 points, eight boards, and four assists, while Joseph Cabahug added 18 points.

Merjun Quirol was JDCB Ballers’ lone double-digit scorer with 15 points in their defeat.

According to the organizers of the MPBA, the north and south conference finals are slated this coming weekend, with the exact date and venue to be announced soon.

