King cobra sightings in Toledo: Call for snake treatments in barangays pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents of a barangay in a western city in Cebu Province are calling for the availability of snakebite treatments on a per barangay basis.

This was after two more king cobras were seen and killed in Barangay Bulongan, Toledo City on February 24.

They were spotted near the road, entwined with one another in what appeared to be a mating ritual.

READ: More king cobra sightings reported in Asturias, Toledo in Cebu

King cobra Toledo: 2 more seen, killed

According to Frit Lariosa, a resident of the barangay, the commotion began around 10 a.m. as barangay officials were conducting a roadside cleaning drive in their area. It was during this activity that they spotted the king cobras near the road.

The two king cobras, locally known as banakon, were killed in Barangay Bulongan, Toledo City, Cebu, on February 24. They were spotted near the road, entwined with one another in what appeared to be a mating ritual.

Prompted by the commotion, Frit immediately went to the scene. There, he witnessed the striking sight of two large king cobras entwined in the act of mating.

“Diri dapit sa among baranggay ika duha nani. Bali upat na ka banakon nakuha dri sa amoa dapit,” Lariosa said.

(Here in our barangay, this is the second time that the snakes have been seen. This meant that there were already four banakon that have been seen in our area.)

READ: King cobra sightings in Cebu City: Residents call for snakebite treatment in barangays

Snake treatments in barangays

In the video posted on Facebook on February 24, residents can be seen coming together to fend off the cobras. Eventually, they resorted to striking the cobras with sharp objects, ultimately leading to their death.

With the rising number of king cobra sightings reported in Toledo City, including the most recent one on February 8 in Barangay Media Once, residents were left with no choice but to demand a broader distribution of antivenom and snakebite treatments per barangay due to the repeated encounters with king cobras.

The increasing frequency of sightings raises concerns about the potential risks posed to residents, especially considering the venomous nature of these snakes.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER: What to do when coming face-to-face with snakes

Anti-venom availability

“Unta lage katung antivenom unta ba. Mas maayu nga ma available diri sa among baranggay or sa ubang barangay pa di lang diri sa Toledo ug sa ubang pang probinsya diri sa Cebu,” Lariosa said.

(The anti-venom, that antivenom (should be here). It would be good to have it available here in our barangay and our other barangays not just here in Toledo and in other provinces here in Cebu.)

Last February 21, a chief barangay tanod from Sirao expressed his concerns to CDN Digital regarding another king cobra sighting in their barangay. He also advocated for the availability of snakebite treatments in the area.

He pointed out that having such treatments readily available would be beneficial for residents, particularly considering that hospitals are far away from their highland location in Cebu.

READ: TIMELINE: The unprecedented sightings of king cobras in Cebu

Feasibility of anti-venom in barangays

In response to this issue, CDN Digital has reached out to an expert on the feasibility of antivenom distribution within barangays.

However, as of press time, the expert has not yet provided a response regarding the matter.

Toledo City is a 3rd class component city of Cebu Province. It is located at least 50 kilometers west of Cebu City.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER: What to do when coming face-to-face with snakes

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP