Tokyo skyscraper lighted up by record-breaking projections
The imposing towers of Tokyo’s city government headquarters are now home to the world’s largest permanent projection mapping display, which officials hope will become a new tourist draw.
Soaring birds, traditional patterns and illustrations of landmarks including Mount Fuji are among the designs adorning the skyscraper in a nightly spectacle.
The evening light show began on Monday, the day after an opening event was held with live instrumental music.
ALSO READ: Swiftie shatters world record after naming Taylor Swift songs in 60 seconds
Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) hopes the bright lights on its twin-towered building in central Shinjuku will “add color” to the capital’s skyline year-round.
The city government, which already offers free viewing floors with large windows at the top of each tower, also hopes to create a new tourist attraction with the display.
Visitor numbers to Japan have surged since pandemic-era border closures ended, with the number of foreign tourists hitting a record for December last year.
Guinness World Records has certified the attraction, called “Tokyo Night and Light”, as the “largest architectural projection-mapped display (permanent)”, TMG said.
ALSO READ: Japan ‘Golden Era’ in boxing: Cebuano boxing experts explain how this happened
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.