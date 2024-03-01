Cebuana Joanneesse Perez likely to play a different position with UP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana Joanneesse Gabrielle Perez may not be playing as a middle blocker with the University of the Philippines (UP) women’s volleyball team in the UAAP.

The 18-year-old Cebuana volleyball standout shared this during her guesting at CDN Sportstalk (watch full video interview below article).

Perez was awarded “Best Middle Blocker” in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.’s (Cesafi) girls volleyball tournament with her former team, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

READ MORE: Cebuana volleybelle Joanneesse Perez joins UP Maroons

However, Perez revealed that she may be playing a different position with UP.

“I will be taking on a different position in UP. Playing in the college level, I will have to be converted into a different position. I am working on it right now,” said Perez during the interview.

‘Champion with character’

In playing for UP, Perez vows to bring not just her A-game but also her “Sacred Hearter” spirit to the Lady Maroons.

“Everything that we do, whether it’s sports or academics, it’s always aligned with values. They asked me what I’ll be bringing to UP as a Sacred Hearter, I told them ‘to be always a champion with character and always to do more and to be more.’ That’s what being a Magis Eagle means,” said Perez, who is a one-time Cesafi volleyball champion.

Aside from revealing changes in her rookie season with UP, Perez said during the interview that she didn’t hesitate in choosing UP, which was the third school that approached her.

Perez said she chose UP because of its top-notch educational program for its athletes.

She revealed that she had to ask first if UP offers a degree in sports science. Fortunately, UP offers such course, and this finalized her decision to commit to the school.

“I put into mind that UP is a nice school. I asked the coach if they have sports science, and he said that’s among the best choices of athletes there. Also, I don’t want to waste time. That’s also what Ateneo emphasizes. That being a student must come first, before being an athlete,” said Perez, who started playing volleyball since grade 3.