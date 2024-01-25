Cebuana volleybelle Joanneesse Perez joins UP Maroons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stellar Cebuana middle blocker Joanneesse Perez confidently chose the University of the Philippines (UP) Women’s Volleyball Team Fighting Maroons for her college volleyball journey without any hesitation.

The 18-year-old Perez, who is the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) “Best Middle Blocker” in the girls’ volleyball tournament, recently committed to the Fighting Maroons.

No less than UP’s volleyball program director, Oliver Almadro, officially welcomed Perez in a simple ceremony together with her parents.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the 5-foot-8 Perez revealed she chose UP for its “esteemed” program in sports science, which she is planning to take up in college.

Perez in choosing UP

“I chose UP because of how I envision their environment to create an impact on my growth, both as an individual and as an athlete. However, the greatest factor that led me to this decision was UP’s esteemed program in the course that I wish to pursue, Sports Science,” said Perez, who initially planned to commit to the University of San Carlos (USC).

However, she ultimately decided to commit to UP to fulfill her dream of bringing her talent to the bigger stage— the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

“Initially, my plan was to join the University of San Carlos if I were to stay in Cebu, but later on, other Manila Universities, like ADMU and UST, reached out for me to join their team as well,” said Perez.

Perez was one of the key players who steered the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in winning the Cesafi girls’ volleyball title in 2022.

Perez Best Middle Blocker

Last December, they finished second behind the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, but she was named one of the five individual awardees being the “Best Middle Blocker.”

Perez revealed that she has been playing with the Magis Eagles for seven years and still cherishes her journey as a Team B player who became a Cesafi champion.

She is also very thankful to her coach, former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles girls volleyball team head coach Jamel Macasamat, who honed her skills since day one of her volleyball journey.

Character and commitment

Perez vowed to bring her character as a champion and as a well-taught student-athlete from SHS-AdC in her journey with UP.

“As a student-athlete from SHS-AdC, I was always taught to take in the values of being Champions with Character and embracing the ideal of Magis, the commitment to do more and be more. Lastly, I will never forget to do everything for God’s greater glory,” Perez said.

Besides that, she is willing to explore and adapt to other positions besides being a middle blocker. She wants to challenge herself to discover her other potential in the sport with UP.

“My potential lies beyond being a middle player. That definitely gives me a bigger challenge as I enter a new chapter in my career. Nevertheless, I will never forget the knowledge and skills that I acquired as a middle-blocker. I plan on improving my abilities more as I adapt to playing other positions,” said Perez.

Dream come true

Lastly, Perez revealed that she idolized many successful UAAP players since she was still a little girl. Now that she’s about to start playing in the tournament her idols played, Perez can’t contain her excitement.

“The thought of starting my journey towards playing in the UAAP never fails to excite me,” said Perez.

“I have always admired UAAP players, even at a very young age. Being a UAAP player has been my dream, and I’m thankful to everyone who believes in what I can do. Their support motivates me to give my best as I work my way not only towards the UAAP but also as a member of the UPWVT.” /clorenciana

READ MORE: USC escapes with a grueling 5-set win vs. USPF in Cesafi women’s volleyball tilt

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP