Paraase, Chepsiror top Cebu City Summer Fun Run 12K race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Spectrum Runners’ Asia Paraase and Kenyan Eric Chepsiror shone in the Cebu City Summer Fun Run of Coco Running on Sunday morning at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Among the 1,100 runners who answered the starting gun in the rain-drenched venue, Paraase and Chepsiror emerged the fastest runners in the longest distance of the foot race, the 12-kilometer category.

Paraase topped the female 12K race by clocking in 42 minutes and 17 seconds beating Cherry Andrin who finished second at 43:03, while triathlete Rue Reinhart Pañibon rounded off the top three with the time of 48:21.

In the men’s 12K, Chepsiror clocked in 33:10 while Prince Joey Lee trailed him at second place with the time of 33:17, and Jerome Casinillo completed the top three finishers at 34:24.

In the 5K distance, former All Women’s Ultramarathon (AWUM) champion Lizane Abella grabbed the top spot in the female category at 21:21 while junior triathlete Nicole Marie Del Rosario placed second at 21:47. Jasrain Noval placed third with the time of 22:09.

Meanwhile, Franklin Ferdie Yee topped the 5K race at 16:39 while Mark Mahinay settled for second place at 16:40, and Kenyan Joseph Mururi claimed the third spot at 16:52.

On the other hand, triathlete Joland Olmilla ruled the 3K distance by clocking in 9:21 while Darwin Lucaylucay placed second with the time of 9:23, and Ionmar Salingsing placing third at 9:25.

In the 3K female race, Jessica Caser emerged the fastest runner at 9:43 official time while Devie Kaye Obcial placed second at 9:50, and Jessel Ochia placed third at 10:12.

In the 5K grassroots race, the top three male finishers were Renz Parong (23:40), John Lloyd Leyson (24:43), and John James Abalo (25:39). In the 5K grassroots distaff side, Jheremae Abalo (29:36), Mae An Mejo (33:44), and Mitchloni Dinauanao (37:56) were the top three finishers respectively.

The 3K grassroots category male top three finishers were Cris Maverick Juarez (18:15), Jhan Shai Canasa (19:20), and Climuel Joval Gairanod (21:18).

The 3K grassroots category top three winning runners in the female category were Erian Culango (12:38), Meryl Gauzon (12:54), and Angel Jia Sevilleno (14:01).

